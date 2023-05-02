ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Eppendorf Group hosted a grand opening for its new distribution center in Enfield, Connecticut.

This life science company develops and sells instruments, consumables and services for liquid, sample and cell handling in laboratories around the world. Eppendolf says its company worked with Moderna and Pfizer during the pandemic. The CEO of Eppendorf says, the company has grown in regards to their revenue, and saw an increase in employees by about 14 percent from 2019 to 2022, especially after the pandemic.

The Co-CEO of this distribution center tells 22News, the Enfield facility is their largest site in the U.S. “We provide products and services that make biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies , academia do better research to make the world a better place,” says Eva Van Pelt, Co-CEO of Eppendorf. “Curing and healing diseases, chronic diseases, fighting the pandemic with our product.”

Alexandra Daum, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) says, “450 jobs, in Enfield with Eppendorf and a good chunk of those are going to be in the new facility that we are celebrating today so its breathing new life.”

Eppendolf celebrated with a ribbon cutting, for its new 240 thousand square feet center.