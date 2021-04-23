The Great Getaway: COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut, Rhode easing as summer approaches

Some COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted in Connecticut and Rhode Island in May

(WWLP) – A lot of people are thinking about taking a trip to the beach to enjoy some sun, sand, and seafood this summer but on the shores of Rhode Island and Connecticut, vacations may differ from years past.

After a year at home, people can’t wait to get away, but if you’re looking to rent a home this summer along the Connecticut shoreline you may be out of luck already.

Aulay Carlson from Shore and Country Real Estate in Old Lyme, Connecticut told 22News demand is way up but inventory is way down. He said they usually have about 60 homes available for summer rentals and now it’s down to only about 35. People trying to book a trip now are being put on a waitlist.

“There’s a lot of families, as a lot of us, they haven’t traveled. They haven’t been able to travel. They are using their beach homes for themselves,” Carlson said.

If your summer getaway takes you down to the Connecticut shoreline you’ll notice that COVID-19 business restrictions will be a lot different. Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale has been a seafood staple in Connecticut for 40 plus years.

“I think there’s a pent-up demand and people do want to get out and about and get back to a normal life,” Lenny Goldberg said.

On May 1 many COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Restaurants can stay open until midnight, and outside alcohol can be served without food, and there will be no table size limit. Then on May 19th, if case numbers continue to improve, all business restrictions in Connecticut will be lifted.

“I think it’s sending out the signal to people that it’s safe, it’s comfortable to come out. We are going to make sure their experience here reflects that,” Goldberg added.

Lenny and Joe’s Westbrook location has a tent going up outside so people can social distance and co-owner Lenny Goldberg said sanitation will continue to be a priority.

If your getaway takes you further along 95 north to Rhode Island, masks will no longer be required outdoors as long as there is 3 feet of space around people, and restaurants and stores will be able to operate at 80 percent capacity. Then on May 28, capacity limits and social gathering size restrictions will be lifted entirely in Rhode Island.

“I expect this summer to be crazy! It’s going to be a lot of fun, but if you’re going to get out, you better book early,” Richard Crane said.

In both Rhode Island and Connecticut masks are required when you can’t social distance, like at concession stands and in public bathrooms.

Right now, Massachusetts residents do not need to quarantine or produce a negative COVID test before visiting Rhode Island or Connecticut, but it’s still a good idea to double-check once your trip gets closer.