Thousands of Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop on I-95

ORANGE, Conn. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested after police found thousands of Fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Orange, Connecticut Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working to address the trafficking of opioids, other narcotics, and weapons into the New England area. Members of the CT State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force and the DEA-New Haven Office were assigned to conducted Domestic Highway Enforcement on I-95 in the New Haven area.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in Orange. The driver of the the 2009 Toyota with Pennsylvania plates was allegedly found in possession with approximately 5,238 Fentanyl pills pressed to look like Xanax pills, which weighed a total of 766 grams.

The driver was arrested and is being held on a $200,000 bond.