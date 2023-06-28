WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The summer travel season is ramping up just ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend amid ongoing weather concerns which has delayed or canceled so many flights nationwide.

Ahead of any trip, preparation is highly encouraged along with staying updated on changes made to your travel plans. Around 17.7 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Fourth of July weekend with some already experiencing challenges. More than 4,000 flights were impacted Wednesday in the aftermath of several storms hitting the East Coast days prior.

22News stopped by Bradley International Airport where a few passengers were dealing with delays Wednesday.

“I’ve been trying to leave since Tuesday, but the flight’s been looking super crazy, like with delays or the wait-listing,” said Victoria Bartlette of Chicago.

Longmeadow resident Christopher Ciejek told 22News, “It was delayed once for about an hour, and a second time for about another hour.”

Since airlines are at the mercy of mother nature just as passengers are, the best way to navigate weather-related travel impacts is to stay on top of updates from your airline. Travel experts at Bradley provided further flying tips.

“Confirm your flight, make sure it’s on time. Arrive early, we recommend at least 90 minutes ahead to be here at the ticket counter,” said Alisa Sisic from the Connecticut Airport Authority.

“Make sure that when you first start packing you start with an empty suitcase. You never know what you had in it from a previous trip,” said Dan Velez from TSA New England.

Remember to pack some patience! Keep in mind that as a passenger, you do have rights in the event of a flight cancellation, including a full refund. Though airlines are not required, some will also offer lodging or transportation accommodations, so it’s best to look into those ahead of time.