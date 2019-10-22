Bomb threat investigated at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police investigated a bomb threat at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.

Bradley acted immediately Tuesday morning to ensure the safety of all passengers and employees. Connecticut State Police were called to Bradley around 7 a.m. for a report of a bomb threat, involving an American Airlines flight that was scheduled to leave for Chicago.





Passengers were ordered to get off the plane, while troopers and bomb-sniffing police dogs searched the aircraft and luggage. State Police determined that the threat was not credible, and the plane was permitted to take off about two hours later.

A Great Barrington man on the plane was re-assured to see the police take such quick action.

“There were a bunch of state troopers with canines and they came around sniffing passengers, and then the carrying bags,” said Jeff Rosenberg of Great Barrington. “All in all, I think they all handled it as well as they could have been expected.”

Another passenger on flight AA2805 told 22News he and other passengers had to get off of the plane Tuesday morning after the threat was made. He said they were then quarantined in a gated area while troopers and a police dog inspected passengers.

The incident did not impact any other flights. Bradley said for everyone’s safety, they can’t comment publicly on their security procedures.

The Connecticut State Police and the FBI are working to find whoever made the hoax threat.

This morning Troopers out of Troop H-Hartford responded to Bradley International Airport for a bomb threat. Fortunately,… Posted by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

REPORT IT: 22News viewer video announcing baggage recheck

PHOTOS: Bradley Bomb Threat

Latest News: