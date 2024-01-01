BRIDGEWATER, CT. (WWLP) – Three people were injured in an explosion at an environment services facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire chief said it appears the blast occurred when a driver opened a valve after delivering about 4,000 gallons of a low-grade oxidizer to the site.

The resulting chemical fire forced the evacuation of nearby residents, and concerns about air quality in the area. At this point, investigators say this was not a criminal act.

Two of the three people injured have since been released from hospital.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.