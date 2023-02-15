BROOKLYN, Conn. (WWLP) – Three people were found dead inside a home in the northeastern part of the state on Tuesday.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were called to a home in the town of Brooklyn for a report of a suspicious incident at around 8:30 Tuesday night. Inside the home, they found three people dead.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

