ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police are investigation a motorcycle crash in the area of Route 5 and Bright Meadow Blvd Friday afternoon.

According to the Enfield Police Department, a Can-Am 3-wheeler crashed into a utility pole. The operator was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. There are no road closures or traffic delays.

Anyone that has any information is asked to call Traffic Officer Nisyrios at 860-763-6400.