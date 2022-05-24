NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

It wasn’t until January 2020 that her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested for her murder. A few weeks after his arrest, he died by suicide. Two others are still awaiting trial in connection with the case.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found.

Here’s a timeline of the case, from the divorce filing to Fotis Dulos’ arrest and death to where the case stands now.