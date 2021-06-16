Tips to beat crowds at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – TSA is reporting that crowds are returning to airports again as life in the U.S. goes back to normal.

Last Sunday TSA had the highest volume of passengers since the start of the pandemic, the biggest piece of advice from TSA themselves is to make sure you don’t have items like ammunition, box cutters, tasers, firearms, or fireworks on your carry-on, all which have been confiscated recently across the country.

The easiest way to skip the airport security lines is by having a TSA precheck or global entry membership. TSA precheck is for entry and it is international, with TSA precheck wait times are usually less than five minutes and you don’t have to remove your shoes or belt however it does cost $85 every year.

The peak travel times and busiest days are typically Monday mornings and Friday afternoons or holidays like the day before Thanksgiving, the lines at Bradley Airport are typically the longest in the morning.