WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Spring break is coming up for many schools in the area, and for many, that means going on vacation.

With the spike in air travel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Bradley International Airport is prepared for the busy period through April 17. Passengers are urged to plan ahead and arrive to the airport early and prepared.

The following tips were provided by Bradley International Airport:

Arrive Early — The airport will be busy, especially during the early morning departures (5-7:00 a.m.). Passengers are advised to arrive at the airline ticket counter at least 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure.

Confirm Your Flight — Before you come to the airport, confirm your flight with your airline and consider checking in for your flight ahead of time.

Plan for Parking — There are many parking options at the airport. Parking closest to the terminal is very popular and will be in high demand. Visit the airport’s website ahead of your arrival for the latest information on parking availability and follow directional signage at the airport to guide you to open lots.

Bring a Face Covering with You — At the airport and onboard aircraft, wearing a face-covering is required and federally mandated (regardless of vaccination status).

Follow TSA Screening Guidelines — Have your credentials ready and pack properly to help speed-up your screening process.

Bradley International Airport continues to follow COVID-19 protocols and COVID-19 testing is available to passengers who wish to get tested.