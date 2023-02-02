ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield campus was held on Thursday. This brings the facility one step closer to completion.

A topping off ceremony is a tradition within construction industry when the highest structural point of a building is reached. A purple steel girder was signed by Trinity Health members Thursday and placed at the very top of the building.

Johnson Memorial belongs to the same Trinity Health of New England Network as Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. Mercy’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose sees the care center in Enfield filling a growing need for medical care in the future.

“This is a signal we can expand and grow with a state of the art facility for ambulatory surgery out-patient medical services, and primary care specialty care,” said Dr. Roose.

Enfield Mayor Robert Cressotti signs the beam prior to the start of the Topping Off ceremony.

Robert Roose, M.D., M.P.H,. signs the beam just before the start of the Topping Off ceremony.

Michael Aron, M.D., Orthopedic and Hand Surgeon, outlines the benefits of the new Johnson Surgery Center at the Topping Off ceremony.

Adam Boruchov, M.D., Regional Service Line Leader, Hematology/Oncology, Trinity Health Of New England, provides details of the expansion project for the Karen Davis Kryznowek Cancer Center.

The signed steel beam is taken to the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center for placement at the top of the structure.

The Topping Off ceremony is complete with the placement of the signed steel beam at the top of the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.



The Ambulatory Care Center bears the names of two prominent Western Massachusetts Philanthropists, S. Priestley and Helen Blake.