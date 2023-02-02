ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield campus was held on Thursday. This brings the facility one step closer to completion.
A topping off ceremony is a tradition within construction industry when the highest structural point of a building is reached. A purple steel girder was signed by Trinity Health members Thursday and placed at the very top of the building.
Johnson Memorial belongs to the same Trinity Health of New England Network as Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. Mercy’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose sees the care center in Enfield filling a growing need for medical care in the future.
“This is a signal we can expand and grow with a state of the art facility for ambulatory surgery out-patient medical services, and primary care specialty care,” said Dr. Roose.
The Ambulatory Care Center bears the names of two prominent Western Massachusetts Philanthropists, S. Priestley and Helen Blake.