Tornadoes in New England during the summer

(WWLP) – Tornadoes happen in New England during the summertime, usually during a severe weather event.

On Sunday, many rain showers moved across the area, but none were severe. The storm that the tornado formed from didn’t have any lightning or thunder and was never close to being severe. This storm included heavy rain, as seen on the radar. The humidity, wind speed, and directions in the atmosphere were just strong enough to cause this isolated tornado in Somers, CT on Sunday.

The tornado touched down at 6:11 PM and lasted for 7 minutes before ending at 6:18 PM.

This EF-0 tornado created a 1.9 mile long and 75 yards wide path. This tornado was classified as an EF-0. Tornado winds speeds can be broken down on the enhanced Fujita scale, ranging from 0 to 5, with 0 being the weakest and 5 being the strongest, and most devastating.

Sunday’s tornado in Somers, CT was classified as an EF-0 with estimated maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour. This tornado is a reminder that when there is a chance of storms, always be weather aware!