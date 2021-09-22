Tow truck driver saves man from burning vehicle in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut Police were able to receive help from the public Tuesday to identify the unknown man that rescued another man from a burning vehicle, saving his life.

According to Connecticut State Police, the unknown man at the time stopped at a burning vehicle on September 4th in Stamford. The driver of the vehicle on fire was trapped inside the car and the tow truck driver was able to rescue him.

On Tuesday, Connecticut State Police posted on social media asking for help in identifying the hero. All they could provide to the public was a blurry photo of the tow truck driver.

In less than 24 hours, state police announced they had identified the man and thanked the public for their assistance.