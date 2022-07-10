ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – There is no such thing as too much of a good thing… like a second weekend of Fourth of July celebrations!

Some Springfield area residents got just that when they headed south this weekend for the Enfield Fourth of July Celebration at the town green.

Concerts, fireworks, and a car show, which was attended by proud vintage car owner Bill Kushin of Feeding Hills. Not only did he get a second helping of Fourth of July fun, but he got to show the folks in Enfield his pride and joy.

“This is a 1955 Mustang. It’s sort of a memory for me. When my daughter was in high school, I rebuilt a 1966 Mustang for her. That was a long time ago,” he said told 22News.

The Enfield Fourth of July Celebration Committee did itself proud with this three-day event. It was their first observance of Independence Day since 2019.