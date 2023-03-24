ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the Route 190 bridge between Enfield and Suffield on Friday.

According to the Suffield Police Department, a motor vehicle crashed between a tractor-trailer and a van on the western side of the bridge. This accident happened after midnight on Friday.

Route 159 will be open to north and southbound traffic, but the bridge will be closed on both eastbound and westbound sides as the Suffield Police Department investigates the crash.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.