ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – I-91 Northbound is currently closed between exits 46 and 47 east, with traffic backed up to exit 45, after a tractor-trailer and dump truck crashed in Enfield.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday, our 22News crews could see the back of the trailer was badly damaged, and what appeared to be packages were scattered across the highway.

There’s no word yet about what may have caused this crash, or if anyone was injured.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.