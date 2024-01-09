HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A portion of 91 Northbound in Hartford is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
According to CTroads, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. 91 Northbound is currently closed between exits 29 and 29A.
State police told Nexstar station WTNH that the crash involved a tractor-trailer and another car and that injuries were reported. Police also said they anticipate a long delay.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
