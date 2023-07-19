BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer driver from Waterbury, Connecticut is facing over a dozen charges after spilling human waste on I-95 causing multiple crashes.

At around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Connecticut State Police started receiving calls about a tractor-trailer spilling a substance on I-95 North in Bridgeport.

At least one motorcycle fell over due to sliding on the human waste.

The driver of that tractor-trailer is facing 12 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving, and one count of operating a vehicle without the proper load cover.