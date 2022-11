ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – At about 3:40 a.m., Monday morning, a tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-91 in Enfield, between exits 46 and 47.

The Hartford Police Department assisted a local fire department with the fire, says Connecticut State Police. For the fire department to put out the fire, the highway was temporarily shut down. Connecticut State Police told 22News, that no injuries have been reported at this time.