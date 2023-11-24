BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – Three children were injured and two adults died in a car accident in Bristol Connecticut Thursday night, that’s according to the Bristol Fire Department.
Fire officials say the crash occurred around 7:18 p.m. Thanksgiving night on Stevens Street at the Bristol/Farmington town line.
When police arrived to the crash they found a vehicle off the road, and all five people were trapped under the vehicle. Officials say two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and all three children were transported to CMCC with one needing to be airlifted by LifeStar.
The crash is under investigation.
Local News
