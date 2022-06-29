WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Flight, frenzy, and fatigue is how some families have been feeling nowadays as they’ve been greeted with hours long delays to get to their destinations.

Brooke Mcconnell of Colorado and her family were just trying to get home Wednesday when their flight delayed for two hours at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

“I think we are all feeling a little bit frustrated,…. definitely not prepared for a delay.” Brooke and her family join many others fatigued by flight delays or cancellations heading into the Independence Day weekend. As major airlines continue struggle with high demand and staffing shortages, many people are left wondering if they will take off from the tarmac?

Nearly 50-million people are predicted to be traveling across the U.S. for this July 4th weekend. 22News spoke with some travelers already heading to their destination in hopes they won’t have to deal with any flight cancellations.

“We are heading to Charlotte… no cancelations for us so we are excited,” said Sophie Mel of Hartford, CT.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal are also calling on the ten major domestic airlines, urging them to prioritize their passengers and increase consumer protections in the event of long delays or even cancelations. Other lawmakers also calling for ticket refunds and alternative transportation, as well as meals and lodging for those experiencing prolonged delayed.

“Getting the ticket back I think would be very fair,” Tamara Yutkins of Boston agreed. “Just giving people the chance to rebook on their own, to just choose to cancel their own trip. It’s just frustrating with how expensive everything is and to have to wait.”

In the mean time, travel experts say if you’re looking to a book a flight soon; to consider travel insurance which can help with canceled flights.

22News also has an online flight cancelation tracker. To visit, click here.