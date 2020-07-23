Travelers flying to, from Bradley Airport required to fill out quarantine plan

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Before you go on a plane, it’s important to have a safety plan in place, especially if you’re headed somewhere high-risk for COVID-19.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said COVID came to this part of the country by airplane and he wants to prevent that from happening again. Lamont is now extending the advisory of a 14-day quarantine.

Air travelers will soon need to fill out an online form that asks several questions about their trip and how and where they plan to quarantine. Failure to do so could result in a $1,000 fine.

There are 31 states on Connecticut’s travel advisory and Bradley offers flights to several of them. 22News spoke with travelers who said they plan to quarantine when they arrive at their destination and when they come back home.

One Connecticut resident, who was about to leave on a brief trip to Florida, said he made sure to have a plan in place well before he left his home.

“I’m just going to be spending time with my family who’s been quarantined over there themselves. I already have food deliveries set up with Amazon to make sure I’m not contacting other people,” Alex Rodriguez told 22News. “I have all the things that I will need for the next 14 days set at home. Everyone I work with knows for the next 14 days I’m stuck at home.”

Gov. Lamont said officials with the Department of Public Health would be at the airport to enforce this initiative.