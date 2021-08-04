Travelers taking precautions at airports as Delta variant surges

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s the summer vacation surge, just as COVID-19 cases are also surging in areas around the country. Over at Bradley International Airport, people are taking normal precautions to stay safe while traveling as the COVID-19 Delta variant cases rise.

“Wear a mask, try to keep distance and be safe that’s all you have to do,” Bradley International travelers, Francesco Daniele and Pasquale Caruso told 22News on their way to Disney for a family vacation.

After nearly two years of mask wearing and COVID-19 precautions, some are getting a little tired. But they’re not letting the pandemic hamper their long anticipated family trip to Disney. “[It’s] slightly annoying but what are you going to do, that’s life right?,” Pasquale Caruso said.

“Try to be safe, you still have to live your life, have fun, bring your kids, enjoy the time,” Francesco Daniele told 22News.

It is still required that travelers wear masks while in the airport and while flying. 22News crews saw many travelers following that mandate and following health precautions. Making sure to stay safe before seeing family.

“I’m going to see my grandparents. I haven’t seen them a long time because of COVID and I’m really excited to go, I really miss them,” first-time flying solo, Leah Zirolli, told 22News.

Leah is taking her first solo plane ride today to visit her grandparents in Chicago… Interviewed by @WWLP22News, she handled it like a champ! pic.twitter.com/FpKQrME6Ts — Jim Zirolli (@thewhalelives) August 4, 2021

Some travelers, like Zirolli waited until they were fully vaccinated before traveling. “I made sure I was vaccinated and I’m going to keep my mask on because I want to keep everyone else safe every though I’m vaccinated, other people might not be and I’m going to make sure to social distance and make sure I don’t get too close to anyone else,” she continued.

TSA is asking people to arrive early for their flights as airports become more crowded. On Sunday they screened 2.24 million people, the most travelers since February 28th, 2020.