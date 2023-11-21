WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It was smooth-sailing early Tuesday, with travelers even praising lighter-than-usual traffic at Bradley International Airport. However, a storm headed for the Northeast may disrupt plans for the millions flying to their holiday destination.

“It’s honestly not that… I was expecting it to be busier right now,” said Clea Oneil of Milford, Connecticut.

With an anticipated record-breaking travel season this year, people at Bradley International Airport were pleasantly surprised by an overall calm environment.

“This is absolutely calm, a lot calmer than I thought it would be,” said Antonio D’Acunto of Naugatuck, Connecticut.

According to AAA, over 4.5-million people are expected to travel by air this Thanksgiving. Tuesday and Wednesday were slated to be the busiest travel days, both in the air and on the roadways.

However, some winter weather is threatening to cause travel troubles. As of Tuesday afternoon, those flying were hopeful to avoid delays or cancellations.

“There’s a storm coming to North Carolina apparently, so still hoping that it stays on time but it’s really not that busy at all, I’m used to the Boston airport that’s really hectic, so this is nice,” said Sarah Gonzalez of Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg detailed government efforts to better prepare for holiday travel, including more traffic controllers and grants for winter necessities, like snowplows at airports.

Since we’re all at the mercy of mother nature, Mike Casey from San Diego had one thing to say about planning ahead, “You know what, we just always come early. Get your airline’s app, it tells you what’s going on. If you’re going to be late, it tells you where to go if you’re rebooked. That’s the easiest way is on your phone.”

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.