NEWINGTON, CT. (WWLP) – A tree fell on a Connecticut State Police cruiser with a trooper and his K-9 partner inside on Thursday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, While the tropper and his K-9 partner were patrolling the Connecticut Fastrak, near the Newington Junction and Cedar Street stations, a tree fell on their cruiser.

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police

Both the K-9 and the trooper are back on patrol after minor injuries happened after the incident.

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department assisted during the incident.