Trinity Health of New England begins Covid-19 clinical trial, first patient treated with donated plasma

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England, the parent company of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, treated its first patient with donated blood plasma in its COVID-19 clinical trial.

The New England health system began collecting “convalescent plasma” from donors this week and administered it to the first patient on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Trinity Health Of New England’s clinical trial this month, allowing the health care organization to conduct a study to test a therapy for Covid-19 using antibodies collected from individuals who have recovered from Covid-19.

According to Trinity Health, the donors are made up of members of the community who are recovering from COVID-19, including three local business leaders, Kurt A. Barwis, FACHE, president and CEO, Bristol Health; Dr. G. Duncan Harris, CEO, Capital Community College; and Harold Sparrow, CEO and president, Greater Hartford YMCA.

The generosity of Mr. Barwis, Dr. Harris, and Mr. Sparrow, as well as all the community members stepping forward to help is moving. Donors are a critical component to this clinical trial and to getting one step closer to healing some of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients. While there are currently there are no vaccines and or proven therapies to fight this disease, this study allows us to tap into a treatment method that has the promise to be lifesaving. Dr. Reginald Eadie, President and CEO, Trinity Health Of New England

The trial will test the effectiveness of the antibodies within the plasma on Covid-19 patients who are critically ill and on a ventilator.

Trinity Health Of New England is one of four healthcare systems, including Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic, that received FDA approval for this clinical trial.

Trinity Health Of New England is acceptting volunteers who are willing to donate blood plasma. Qualified candidates include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and have fully recovered from the disease.

For more information about how to donate:

Contact the COVID-19 Plasma Research team at (860) 714-7129 or email: COVID-19PlasmaStudy@trinityhealthofne.org. Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Click here to take the COVID-19 Plasma Research Questionnaire