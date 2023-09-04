MANCHESTER, CT. (WWLP) – Traffic is currently slowed down on I-84 eastbound in Manchester, Connecticut because of a tractor-trailer fire on Sunday night.

Police say that the tractor-trailer overturned and caught fire. Three people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The tanker was fully loaded with 8,300 gallons of gasoline. It rolled over and caught fire with several explosions occurring.

Despite the size of the fire, there was minimal damage to the highway.