Turkey among holiday foods that could be harmful to your pets

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving and other holidays can be a time to indulge, but for man’s best friend, waiting for scraps at the dinner table could be bad for your dog’s health.

Eric Kessler owner of Kessler Kennel Farm in East Granby said a dog’s change in behavior could indicate that they ate something bad.

“They walk around hunched over because they are feeling the pain in the abdomen, and they are walking very tenderly, almost like they are protecting their stomach,” said Kessler. “If they lay down and they cant get up, that’s when you are getting into more advanced stages of it.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, eating turkey, or turkey skin could cause a life-threatening condition in dogs known as pancreatitis. Fat trimmings, fatty foods, bones, and food with seasonings like onion and garlic can also cause damage to your dog’s digestive system.

Alcohol, caffeine, and chocolate are also other foods to avoid giving to your pet. If you still want to give your dog a special treat during the holidays make sure to speak with your vet and know your dog’s health history to find the right treat for their diet.

“I don’t like giving her other things but her food,” said Arden D’Amours, a dog owner and worker at Kessler Kennel Farm. “Because I feel that it’s the healthiest thing for her.”

It’s also a good idea to put the trash away after your holiday meal where your dog can’t find any leftovers. Make sure it is in a secured trash bag in a closed container outdoors or behind a closed locked door.