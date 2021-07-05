Two arrested after 2-year-old points handgun at police in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two adults are facing multiple criminal charges after New Haven Police said a 2-year-old pointed a semi-automatic handgun with a red laser attachment at police detectives during a recent, early morning investigation.

The weapon had been left unattended on a bed, police said Friday.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on June 25. Police released information about the arrests on Saturday.

Detectives secured the handgun without incident and notified the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, which responded to the scene. The two adults were arrested on multiple drug charges, as well as criminal possession of a firearm, criminal negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with a search warrant and interfering with police.