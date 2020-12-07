Two arrested in Enfield following the death of a 4-year-old in June

Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Sunday following a deadly incident involving a 4-year-old in June.

According to the Enfield Police Department, on June 21, 55-year-old Jonathan Riches was driving a pickup truck with 40-year-old Ashley Czerepak in the passenger seat. Czerepak’s 4-year-old child was in the bed of the truck with the tailgate down. Riches was using the truck to pack down crushed stone, when the child fell out of the truck bed and was run over.

When police arrived to 23 Brainard Road, they found a 4-year-old in the backyard. The child was brought Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

Riches has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Misconduct with a motor vehicle (crash)
  • Risk of Injury to a child

Czerepak was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Risk of Injury to a child

Both have been released on bond and are scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on December 16.

