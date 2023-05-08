TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people died in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Tolland, Connecticut.

According to Connecticut State Police, police were called to the crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. An initial investigation found a Subaru Legacy Outback was traveling northbound on Merrow Road when a Toyota Rav4 traveling southbound crossed over the double yellow line at a curve in the road. The driver of the Toyota collided with the other vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicle died in the crash. They have been identified as 66-year-old Amanda Bowen of Coventry and 64-year-old Bryan Flint of Ellington. Two children inside the Subaru were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for minor injuries.

State Police are still investigating the crash. If you have any information you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police.