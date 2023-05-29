MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-84 in Middlebury, Connecticut Sunday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, 45-year-old Mathew Marquis of Woodbury was driving in the wrong direction, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Exit 17, when he collided with another vehicle head-on. Both drivers died in the crash. The second victim has been identified as 22-year-old Leticia Dourado of Waterbury.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the crash and are asking for the public’s help with any information available. If you witness the crash or have dash-camera footage, you are asked to contact Trooper Thomas at 203-267-2200 or email Peter.Thomas@ct.gov.