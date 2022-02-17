ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police are asking for the public’s help after two fires are considered to be suspicious.

On January 24, a fire was reported on 30 Montano Drive at around 2:45 a.m. The homeowner told police they saw a person walking away from the home carrying a gas can. Residents of the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras between 2:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

On February 15, a fire was reported on 8 Dover Road when the husband and wife who live in the home were woken up by their fire alarm at around 1 a.m. Residents of the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police have issued tips to help keep the neighborhood safe as residents have expressed their concern due to the same area of the fires and the similarity between them.

Enfield police have increased pro-active patrols in the neighborhood and have noticed the number of houses with their outside lights illuminated. Homeowners are being asked to continue to do so and pass the message for neighbors to follow. The more houses with lights on the better.

Remain vigilant. Report suspicious people or vehicles in the area. People often think they’re “bothering” the police by calling in things that don’t always turn out to be nefarious. Please don’t wait to call, don’t second guess yourself and in doing so delay reporting suspicious circumstances.

If you have surveillance cameras, consider registering them with the Enfield police so they know which doors to knock on when they are looking for footage in your area.

A reward is being offered from the Connecticut Arson Tip Award Program of up to $2500 for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of person(s) setting fires. If you have any information, you are being asked to contact Detective Castle at 860-763-8937 or email gcastle@enfield.org.