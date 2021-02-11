Two hawks stuck together by their talons rescued in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut State Trooper stopped on his way to work to help a good Samaritan that found two hawks stuck together by their talons.

According to the Connecticut State Police – Troop E Montville, on Wednesday at around 2:50 p.m. Trooper Cash saw several vehicles parked on Cross Road in Waterford. As Trooper Cash approached the vehicles, a good Samaritan found two hawks stuck together by their talons. The trooper requested assistance from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with helping the hawks.

Both hawks were separated with the help of Trooper Cash and Conservation Officer Kerr and brought to A Place Called Hope rehabilitation center in the Town of Killingworth, Connecticut.