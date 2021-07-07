Two injured in ceiling collapse at Milkcraft ice cream shop in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people are recovering after a ceiling collapse at a popular ice cream shop Monday night. The shop has since been shut down and the town’s building department investigated Tuesday.

There were more than a dozen people inside when this happened Monday night. People say it’s deeply concerning anytime they hear the word collapse, especially after what happened down in surfside Florida.

“After the ceiling crashed, I’m like, they’re not going to be able to make any more ice cream,” said Hope from West Hartford.

Ice-cream-loving 9 year-olds like Hope will have to go somewhere else for treats.

After the ceiling collapsed inside Milkcraft, a popular shop in West Hartford Center where workers use liquid nitrogen to hand-mix cold treats.

“I’m not going to be able to go with my friends and it’s kind of sad because they’re also my friend’s favorite place,” said Hope.

A dozen to 20 people were inside and six employees around 8 p.m. at night when this became the scene. Two people were hurt. One of them was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are described as minor.

Authorities say it was a “localized, non-structural collapse of a ceiling assembly.” Town officials inspected the scene on Tuesday.

“It’s a little concerning. These guys just came back after COVID. They’re starting to re-establish their business and now this happens…It kind of sucks,” said Joe Gonzalez of Middletown.

City officials deemed the space unsafe, leaving this notice for all to see.

Saying that the “structure must be made safe by securing the affected area(s). A corrective action plan must be submitted to the Building Inspection Division.”

There are other ice cream shops nearby to keep kids happy, but Hope says Milkcraft is her favorite because she can watch her ice cream being made.

“It’s like they mix all of them. They make the waffle cones and they’re really good,” added Hope.

If you’re looking for a liquid nitrogen treat, you’ll have to head to New Haven or Fairfield because this location is closed.