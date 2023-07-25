HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Hartford Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place on Monday.

Aman in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were found shot to death in an apartment on Russ Street. Officials say that they receive a call around 7:00 p.m. Monday night to make a welfare check for the tenants of the apartment.

It was then that officers found the bodies in the apartment. The Hartford Police say that they have not determined if this was a double homicide or if it was a murder-suicide.