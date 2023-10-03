FAIRFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Two Sacred Heart University students have been released from the hospital following an accident near the campus on Friday.

Six people were injured during the crash, five of those individuals were students at the school. The drivers of both cars remain in critical condition. Two others also remain hospitalized.

The university canceled some morning classes on Monday and invited the community for prayer services in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

The Fairfield Police Reconstruction team is investigating the crash.