24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
1  of  59
U.S. ban on European travel goes into effect at midnight

Connecticut

Photo Credit: WTNH

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump’s European travel ban begins at midnight in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

A total of 26 countries in Europe are banned from traveling to the U.S. This includes major cities such as Paris and Madrid. But it excludes the United Kingdom and places in Ireland. 

“I think it’s a reasonable measure we want to slow the transmission of the virus so I understand that,” said Donna Griffiths from Tampa, Florida. 

The White House said all U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and their family members who are currently traveling in Europe are exempt from the travel ban. However, at this time, it’s unclear whether they will need to undergo enhanced screening at U.S. airports when they return to the country. 

This rapidly evolving situation is leaving travelers rethinking their plans. 

“Oh yeah I think limiting travel everywhere will help limit the virus,” said Keven Grass from Atlanta, Georgia. “This is my last trip, I’m not going anywhere until this whole thing gets better.” 

There has been no mention so far of applying bans on those traveling from the U.S. to Europe. 

The ban will not include imports of goods from the banned countries, those will continue to come in normally. 

GLOBAL MAP OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

