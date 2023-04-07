STORRS, CT. (WWLP) – UConn Campus Police are asking for the vandals who damaged the campus Monday night and early Tuesday morning, to turn themselves in before their pictures are posted online.

A chaotic crowd began climbing on buildings, smashing windows, overturning vehicles, and dismantling lamp posts following UConn’s victory in the NCAA Tournament.

Since then, 15 people have been arrested and charged with various crimes. About 30 lamp posts were taken down or destroyed, according to the University, totaling an estimated $250,000 dollars in damage. That does not include the cost to repair windows and doors.