VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Cows were on the “moooo”ve on I-84 in Vernon on Friday.

This isn’t something that you see every day!

WTNH viewer Stephanie Odell Bolstridge posted videos on Facebook of the cows being trapped by state police.

News 8 has reached out to state police for more information about how the cows got onto the highway.

There were no reports of injuries to any humans or bovines.