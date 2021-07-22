Vermont man arrested after loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Bradley Airport

In 2020 TSA discovered only one firearm at BDL security checkpoints and seven in 2019. (TSA Photo)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was arrested at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun inside his carry-on bag.

According to TSA, an officer detected a loaded 9mm firearm in a carry-on bag at around 11:30 a.m. The man told Connecticut State Police he did not know that a firearm was in his backpack. He is now facing a charge of circumventing airport security.

“Our TSA officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said William Csontos, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Connecticut. “Summer travel season is in full swing and passengers who are traveling with firearms need to declare them with the airline and ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

This is the fifth loaded firearm TSA agents have seized at Bradley this year.