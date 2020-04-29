VIDEO: 31 ATVs, dirt bikes destroyed by Hartford police after being operated illegally

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Hartford Police Department seized and destroyed 31 ATVs and dirt bikes Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, police say the ATVs and dirt bikes were being operated illegally within the city and parks. The department aims to reduce more of the hazardous use of these vehicles due to the threat it poses to public safety.

Hartford has recovered more than 30 of these vehicles since March. Whenever police seize stolen vehicles they are returned to their owner, however, in this case, the department was granted permission to destroy them at Corona’s Auto Parts in Hartford since the VIN numbers were obliterated. Getting rid of them was not cost-effective nor appropriate to auction off.

Police Chief Jason Thody says the department will continue to remove them off the streets in a safe way. “There are appropriate times and places to use these vehicles, but never in Hartford neighborhoods and parks,” Thody added.

“Residents are tired of having loud ATVs and dirt bikes tear through our neighborhoods, but this is more than a quality of life issue — it’s a public safety issue. These vehicles are dangerous, and we’re not going to tolerate them on our streets or in our parks. Through highly visible enforcement operations we’ve made progress deterring people from coming from outside of Hartford to ride, but we’ve seen an uptick in joyriding since the coronavirus lockdown. The Police Department will continue to take these vehicles off our streets safely, and we will confiscate and destroy every vehicle we can. I want to thank all of the officers involved in these operations for their careful, professional work to protect our community.” Mayor Luke Bronin.

In Springfield earlier this month, police seized three dirt bikes and arrested three individuals including a juvenile. Illegal dirt bike riding has been an ongoing issue within the city as well. Multiple departments are working together to keep them off the streets.