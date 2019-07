EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in East Windsor, Connecticut, were called to remove a 6-foot long snake from a car on Thursday.

According to East Windsor police, the snake slithered under the car and wrapped itself around the engine block. Officers were able to remove the snake and put it in a crate with the help of some bystanders.

Police believe the snake to be someone’s pet Boa Constrictor. It is now being taken care of at a local wildlife center.