HARTFORD (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle seen driving the wrong way on I-91N early Sunday morning.

State troopers received a call around 2:45 a.m. of a vehicle allegedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33 in the Hartford area. A trooper was heading southbound on I-91 to look for the driver when he saw the vehicle appear in front of him, heading northbound in the carpool lane.

The trooper made the quick decision to hit the vehicle with his cruiser in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle continued north and got off the highway at Exit 35.

State Police say they were unable to get the license plate of the vehicle but describe it as a dark colored four-door sedan with driver’s side damage. If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000 and you may remain anonymous.