VIDEO: CT State Troopers perform CPR on unconscious man on I-91 during rainstorm

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Troopers performed CPR on a driver that was unresponsive and not breathing on the side of I-91 Friday morning, during the rainstorm.

Connecticut troopers were called to a limousine traveling northbound on I-91 near Exit 35 in Windsor around 6:34 a.m. Friday morning where the driver was reportedly having a medical event. The passenger in the vehicle said the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Troopers arrived to the vehicle and quickly confirmed the driver had no pulse and was not breathing. The officers removed the driver from the vehicle and immediately began CPR, using a bag valve mask to help with breathing.

Windsor EMS crews arrived and took over CPR while officers stood by and assisted. Crews were able to get a pulse from the man in the ambulance but he was still unable to breathe on his own. EMS had to remain with the man so one of the State Troopers drove the ambulance to a hospital in Hartford.

The driver remains in care at Hartford Hospital. The Connecticut troopers are being credited for their quick actions and are being recommended for a Lifesaving Medal.