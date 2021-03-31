VIDEO: Mama bear carries cubs across street in Connecticut

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – A mama bear was seen crossing the street with her cubs in Winchester, Connecticut.

A video sent to the Winchester Police Department shows a mama bear and her four cubs as they crossed Rowley street. The mama bear was seen picking up her cubs with her mouth a few different times to try and get them all across the street. Cars stopped and allowed for the bears to pass.

The Winchester Police Department wants to remind residents to not interact with these animals as more of them come out to play this time of year.