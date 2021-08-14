VIDEO: Mystic Aquarium treats endangered turtle

MYSTIC, Conn. (WWLP) – Veterinarians at the Mystic Aquarium treated an endangered bog turtle after representatives from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) brought her in.

Courtesy of Mystic Aquarium

The Aquarium’s Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Jen Flower, and her team completed a full examination of the female turtle. She was brought in with an injury to her tail that wasn’t healing. The turtle was x-rayed and was given antibiotics after her wound was cleaned and treated by veterinary professionals.

“Our veterinarians are driven first and foremost by our compassion for animals, and we are honored by the trust the Connecticut DEEP has in our staff’s abilities to help animals in need. . . Witnessing the impact a collective team effort like this has on an injured animal, especially one that is endangered in our state, energizes our community and reaffirms our goal of protecting and preserving wildlife Chief Veterinarian Dr. Jen Flower | Mystic Aquarium

Only 4 inches in size, the endangered bog turtle is one of the smallest and rarest species of turtle in the state. DEEP researchers have been working to preserve the bog turtle and its natural habitat. When a DEEP researcher or partner find’s an injured marine mammal, they bring the animal to Mystic Aquarium for treatment.

“Partnerships, like those with Mystic Aquarium, play a vital role in our efforts to conserve Connecticut’s bog turtle populations for many generations to come. . . We cannot thank the Aquarium’s staff enough for their efforts to ensure this injured bog turtle continues to live out its life in the wild, contributing to the success of this endangered population.” Jenny Dickson | DEEP Wildlife Division Director

While caring for animals in their exhibits, Mystic Aquarium also runs a state-of-the-art rehabilitation clinic for rescued marine mammals.