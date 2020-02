NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – One dozen cows affected traffic on Route 184 in North Stonington, Connecticut Friday.

According to Connecticut State Police, Troopers were called to the area where they saw at least one dozen cows impeding traffic! With the assistance of local ranchers, police said troopers were able to get the cows to “moooove” along the road and back to their pasture.

Police confirm all of the cows made it back home safely.