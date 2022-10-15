BRISTOL, CT. (WWLP) – Community members in Bristol Connecticut gave an outpouring of support Friday night, at a vigil remembering the two officers who were killed in an apparent ambush Thursday morning.

Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin Demonte were both killed responding to a 9-1-1 call on Wednesday. State police believe the call was a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene. A third officer was also injured in the shooting.

A police procession transported Hamzy from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home and passed directly through the vigil. People were heard saying “thank you” as squad cars passed by the crowd.